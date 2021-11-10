What the papers say – November 10

The jabs for jobs crunch for health and care workers, climate change and Geoffrey Cox feature on the Wednesday front pages.

The Daily Mirror splashes with a “race to jab 100,000 NHS staff”, saying that many health workers face the sack if not fully vaccinated by April.

The Daily Express leads on the same story, with Health Secretary Sajid Javid ordering staff to have the jab or lose their jobs.

The i reports on the other major vaccine-related staffing story in play this week, saying its analysis shows tens of thousands of care workers are set to lose their jobs from Thursday as the new vaccine rule in that sector takes effect.

Elsewhere, The Guardian leads on the environment, saying a report has warned global heating is on track to top 2.4C despite pledges made at Cop26.

Similarly, The Independent says there’s a “mountain to climb” to achieve real progress on climate, while also featuring a story covered on most front pages – the awarding of an MBE to football and free school meals campaigner Marcus Rashford.

Metro leads on the growing scandal surrounding Tory MP Geoffrey Cox working out of the Caribbean, under the headline “Geoff in paradise”.

“‘Brazen’ Cox accused of flouting Commons rules”, says The Times.

In other news, The Sun leads on celebrity Katie Price’s regret over her drink-driving crash.

“Oxford ‘owes explanation to Jewish students’ for Mosley cash”, says The Daily Telegraph, in its lead on the ongoing storm around Max Mosley’s donations to the university.

The imminent takeover of “historic” UK insurer LV by a US company is causing growing “fury” among politicians in Britain, according to the Daily Mail.

The Financial Times leads on General Electric’s plan to break into three separate companies.

And the Daily Star takes a shot at “eco hypocrites” it says have flown to the Cop26 summit rather than take the train.