What the papers say – November 11

The working week concludes with an ex-chancellor turning on his one-time boss, the threat of more large-scale industrial action and misbehaving TV stars.

Kwasi Kwarteng has said he told Liz Truss to “slow down” her radical economic reforms or risk being out of No 10 within “two months”, according to The Times.

The Independent and i say some 100,000 civil servants have voted to take industrial action which could bring the UK to a halt.

The architect of the Government’s social care cap is quoted by the Daily Express as saying he would be “disgusted” if its implementation was delayed.

Teachers have told The Guardian children not eligible for free school meals are coming to school with mouldy bread, dry cereal and sometimes no food at all.

National Police Chiefs Council lead Chris Noble has defied the Home Secretary’s demand for a crackdown on disruptive demonstrators, with the chief constable cited by the Daily Mail as saying “we’re not going to arrest our way out of environmental protest”.

The Daily Mirror says nuclear test veterans want a public inquiry due to their blood records being kept hidden for 70 years, which led to them being denied proper care.

The US wants Ukraine to use next week’s G20 summit in Indonesia to seek an end to Russia’s invasion, reports The Daily Telegraph.

The Financial Times covers Wall Street rallying amid lower than expected US inflation in October.

Britain’s Got Talent judge David Walliams has been caught using crude sexual insults behind performers’ backs, according to Metro.

The Sun says ITV have halted Ferne McCann’s programme following the leaking of expletive-laden audio messages in which she called the victim of an acid attack “ugly”.

And the Daily Star carries the tale of a “psycho seagull” that knocked out a woman’s veneer after she took the animal in.