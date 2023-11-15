15 November 2023

What the papers say – November 15

By The Newsroom
15 November 2023

The Conservative Party’s latest political headache has dominated Wednesday’s headlines.

The Daily Telegraph, The Times, the Daily Express and The Independent all lead with Suella Braverman’s claims the Prime Minister has “betrayed Britain”.

The i opted for a headline on Mrs Braverman’s attack on Rishi Sunak.

The Daily Star and the Daily Mail both ran with fronts telling of the new “Tory civil war”.

Metro reports on an arrest being made over the recent death of hockey player Adam Johnson on the ice in Sheffield.

The Financial Times leads with the latest Wall Street jump as US inflation falls more than expected.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

McDonald’s faces one or two sexual harassment claims each week, boss admits

news

Esther McVey returns to Cabinet to tackle 'woke' issues in Whitehall

news

Football fans turn out to say farewell to Sir Bobby Charlton at his funeral

football