What the papers say – November 26

The release of Israeli hostages after seven weeks in captivity continues to take centre stage on the front pages of Sunday’s newspapers.

Nine-year-old Emily Hand features on the Sunday Mirror after she was among the second group of hostages released late on Saturday, her father Thomas saying she is about to have the “best Christmas and Hanukkah ever”.

The delayed release of hostages on Saturday is the focus of The Observer, which says Hamas accused Israel of violating the truce agreement by blocking aid heading to northern Gaza.

The Sunday Times tells of the ordeal of Moshe Nouri, who was among the first group of hostages released on Friday – the 72-year-old fearing she was taken to be executed when she was taken from the tunnels which had housed her for seven weeks.

The Sunday Telegraph carries a picture of a reunited Israeli family, but leads on the chairman of the Charity Commission warning of tighter restrictions on charities which host antisemitic extremists.

Royal matters dominate the front of The Sun on Sunday as it says a new book reveals the King’s response to the Duke of Sussex’s Netflix documentary.

The Sunday Express turns its attentions to migrants, saying Conservative MPs have warned the failure to “stop small boats” will mean “electoral catastrophe”.

I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! is the focus of the Sunday People, which says jockey Frankie Dettori has been insured for £100 million ahead of taking part in the show’s trials.

And the Daily Star Sunday hears from a woman who says she is still haunted by ghost of Jimmy Savile after dodging his clutches.