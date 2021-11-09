What the papers say – November 9

The Tory sleaze row and attacks on Boris Johnson for skipping the debate on the issue dominate the nation’s papers.

Metro leads on criticism of Boris Johnson for “dodging” the Commons debate on sleaze by instead attending a hospital photo-op, running the headline “I’m a prime minister … Get me out of here!”

The i reports on the PM’s refusal to apologise for an attempt to “weaken anti-corruption rules to protect (MP) Owen Patterson”.

“Anger as PM skips sleaze showdown in Commons”, says The Times, adding Conservative MPs have demanded an apology from Mr Johnson over the Paterson case.

The Daily Mirror launches a scathing attack on the Tory leader, showing him bare-faced on his hospital visit above a headline of “No apology, no shame, no respect and no mask”.

The Guardian splashes with Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer saying Mr Johnson is leading his party “through the sewers”.

The Independent also leads on the Labour leader’s attack, saying Mr Johnson is “running scared” over the “Tory sleaze storm”.

The Daily Express says Mr Johnson has been urged to say “sorry” for “igniting the divisive Westminster lobbying row”.

And the Daily Mail has another “sleaze” angle with an exclusive saying Tory MP Geoffrey Cox has earned “hundreds of thousands of pounds” from a second job “that saw him vote in Parliament remotely from the Caribbean”.

Meanwhile, The Daily Telegraph steers clear of the sleaze debate and leads on figures showing 11,600 people have died from Covid in the UK after catching the disease in hospital.

The Sun leads on a Strictly story concerning Katya Jones and a “backstage meltdown”.

The Financial Times says central bankers are in the midst of an interest rates “puzzle” due to their divergent slants on inflation.

And the Daily Star has a fresh angle on shortages, reporting on a “crisps crisis” as shelves run dry of Walkers products.