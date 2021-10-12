What the papers say – October 12
A critical report of the Government and scientists’ handling of the Covid crisis features on the front of many Tuesday papers.
The Daily Mail writes the 151-page report “lays bare Government blunders”, adding the “damning probe” concluded that thousands of care home residents “died needlessly”.
The Guardian cites the landmark enquiry finding the country’s early handling of Covid-19 was “one of the worst public health failures in UK history”.
“Deadliest of delays” is the headline in the Daily Mirror, which writes 20,000 lives could have been saved if lockdown was brought in “just days earlier in March 2020”.
Metro writes the government and scientists have been “slammed” over their response to the virus.
The story also features on the front of the Financial Times, which says government and scientists made a “fatalistic decision” by backing a strategy akin to herd immunity in the early days of the pandemic.
The Times leads on the energy crisis, saying Prime Minister Boris Johnson has backed plans to give bailout loans for industries that could close due to increased prices for utilities.
While The Independent writes the UK could have to rely on foreign countries for nuclear and defence components unless a bailout is offered to the industry in face of the energy crisis.
The Daily Express carries a plea for shoppers to remain calm, adding retailers are “pulling out all the stops” to meet demand ahead of Christmas.
A report by an economic think tank suggesting planned tax increases will not be enough to tackle the social care crisis leads The Daily Telegraph.
And sauce leads the Daily Star, with Heinz keen on replacing plastic bottles for ketchup but customers say they dislike banging glass ones on the bottom to ease out the condiment.
