error code: 1003
16 October 2021

What the papers say – October 16

By The Newsroom
16 October 2021

The nation’s papers are led by the fatal stabbing of Conservative MP Sir David Amess.

The Times and The Guardian report a 25-year-old man is in custody after Sir David was fatally injured while meeting constituents at Belfairs Methodist Church in Leigh-on-Sea near Southend at midday on Friday.

The Daily Telegraph, Daily Mail and The Sun all lead with police launching a terror probe into the incident.

Sir David died “serving the people”, according to the Daily Mirror and iweekend.

The FT Weekend says Home Secretary Priti Patel has ordered a review into politicians’ safety following Sir David’s death, while the Daily Star questions “How could it happen again?”, with the incident coming five-and-a-half years after Labour MP Jo Cox was killed by a far right extremist.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Tory MP Sir David Amess dies after being stabbed at constituency surgery

news

Queen overheard saying she is ‘irritated’ by world leaders’ lack of action on climate crisis

world news

Sir David Amess: MP whose dream was for Southend to become a city

news