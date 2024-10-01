02 October 2024

What the papers say – October 2

02 October 2024

All eyes are on the Middle East for Wednesday’s papers in the wake of Israel’s military operation in Lebanon in the early hours of Tuesday morning.

Iran has launched a retaliatory assault, with the Metro, the i, the Daily Telegraph and the Daily Mirror focusing on the Middle Eastern conflict.

The Guardian, the Daily Mail, and the Financial Times also look to Iran’s response, as Iran fired a barrage of missiles at Israel late on Tuesday.

The Daily Express leads on the US threatening Iran after its assault on Israel.

The Independent and The Times keeps its headline simple, summing up global reaction to conflict between Iran and Israel.

Lastly, the Daily Star opts for a different lead, instead focusing on the horse that lead Queen Elizabeth’s funeral and its recent OBE.

