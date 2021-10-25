What the papers say – October 25

Potential cuts to NHS waiting lists, Rishi Sunak facing off against Marcus Rashford and Covid at a “crunch point” are among the stories splashed across Monday’s front pages.

The Queen was “forced to miss church” on Sunday following her stay in hospital days earlier, according to The Sun.

The i reports the Chancellor will outline on Wednesday how the Budget will cut waiting lists for diagnostic tests and non-emergency treatments within the NHS in England.

Rishi Sunak will pledge an extra £6 billion to “rush forward” treatment for millions of the health service’s patients, reports the Daily Express, in a story also covered by The Times.

The Guardian cites Labour as accusing Mr Sunak of presenting a “smoke and mirrors” Budget after he conceded just 20% of his biggest single spending commitment revealed before Wednesday’s speech was made up of new money.

“Rish v Rash” reads the headline of Metro, which says the Chancellor “clashed” with footballer Marcus Rashford when the England and Manchester United striker urged him to protect free school meals beyond the Christmas break.

And The Independent reports seats held by seven Cabinet ministers are set to receive tens of millions of pounds in development cash “despite previously being judged as not in need of the funds”.

NHS England medical director Professor Stephen Powis is quoted on the Daily Mirror as warning the country is at “crunch point” and the public must take up Covid boosters to help prevent restrictions at Christmas.

The Government has seen modelling which shows coronavirus cases will fall in November without bringing in tougher measures, according to The Daily Telegraph.

“Poland tells Brussels to stop the threats” amid tensions between the country and the bloc, reports the Financial Times.

The Daily Mail leads with hundreds of drug dealers using Instagram to “peddle potent cannabis to children in a billion-pound industry”.

And under the headline “Forgiven”, the Daily Star has a photograph of actor Alec Baldwin embracing the widower of the cinematographer fatally shot on the New Mexico set of western Rust.