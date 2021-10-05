What the papers say – October 5

The nation’s papers are led by Government messages on industry shortages and getting back to work after the pandemic.

The Daily Telegraph says Cabinet ministers have used the Conservative Party conference to criticise firms over “trying to shift the blame” for industry supply chain issues on to the Government.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson is expected to use his upcoming conference speech to urge office workers to “get back to their desks”, according to the Daily Mail.

The Guardian reports Mr Johnson is facing calls to hand back party donations after the Pandora Papers leak raised concerns over Tory Party donors’ alleged links to corruption.

The Daily Mirror leads with criticism of Chancellor Rishi Sunak for refusing to block the £20 Universal Credit cut.

The Times says NHS bosses who fail to cut wait times will be sacked under new Government reform plans.

Policing and Crime Minister Kit Malthouse has told the i vetting of police officers’ social media accounts only began this year.

Metro carries an interview with the founder of environmental activism group Extinction Rebellion, who defended the actions of offshoot Insulate Britain in repeatedly blockading roads.

The group also features on the front of the Daily Star, which dubs them “lowest of the low”.

The Independent leads with the Government’s frustration at the US for failing to name a date for the lifting of its travel restrictions.

The Financial Times reports US oil prices have risen to their highest level in seven years.

And The Sun says Dame Arlene Phillips is set to replace John Barrowman on the Dancing on Ice judging panel.