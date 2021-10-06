What the papers say – October 6

Wednesday’s papers are led by details of the Prime Minister’s keynote speech to the Conservative Party conference.

The Daily Telegraph and Daily Express report Boris Johnson will tell the Tory conference he has the “guts” to reshape the British economy and solve the country’s major domestic problems.

The Times says the PM is expected to announce in weeks those on the so-called national living wage could receive about £9.42 an hour, an increase of more than 5%.

The Daily Mirror uses its front page to compare the PM to Margaret Thatcher after he refused to back down from cutting the £20-a-week Universal Credit uplift.

Metro leads with Mr Johnson commenting it is “not the job of government” to fix the supply chain issues affecting the business and industry sectors.

Elsewhere, The Independent reports critics have warned a probe announced by Home Secretary Priti Patel into the “failures” that contributed to Sarah Everard’s murder lacks the legal powers to “get to the truth”.

The Guardian leads with a revelation from the Pandora Papers leak that Conservative Party co-chair Ben Elliot “indirectly benefited” from more than £120,000 in tax credits.

French fishermen have threatened to cut off crucial Christmas supplies to the UK in a row over fishing licenses, according to the Daily Mail.

The Sun says France earlier this year re-directed to Holland a batch of five million vaccine doses which were originally destined for the UK.

The i reports Health Secretary Sajid Javid is “determined” to make Covid-19 vaccines mandatory for frontline health workers “within weeks”.

The Financial Times leads with European gas prices soaring to record highs on Tuesday.

And the Daily Star says Tory co-chair Oliver Dowden “sparked fury” by telling workers to get off their Peloton bikes and return to the office.