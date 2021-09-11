What the papers say – September 11

The pursuit of the Duke of York over sexual assault claims and “permanent” food shortages are among the stories splashed across the front pages on Saturday.

The Sun carries a photograph of Andrew next to the headline “One has been served”, while the Daily Mirror reports the royal has been “hit by a writ” from alleged victim Virginia Giuffre.

The legal documents were “dramatically handed over in a bizarre cat-and-mouse game with security” at the duke’s Windsor home, according to the Daily Mail.

Meanwhile, the i says the Prime Minister will tell the public next week that tighter anti-Covid restrictions could be imposed this autumn if people do not behave with caution.

The Daily Telegraph reports ministers fear council tax bills will have to rise for millions of households next year to pay for social care “despite Boris Johnson’s tax raid”.

A combination of the effects of the pandemic and Brexit means food shortages in restaurants and supermarkets are “permanent”, the head of the Food and Drink Federation is quoted by The Independent as saying.

Mr Johnson wants to be in power for longer than Margaret Thatcher and has set out his pitch for the 2024 election for the first time, reports The Times.

Britain’s top family doctor warns in The Guardian that GPs are “finding it increasingly hard to guarantee safe care” due to soaring demand amid a shortage of medics.

A US judge has ordered Apple to dismantle part of the competitive barricade guarding its closely run app store, which the Financial Times says has dealt a “payment blow” to the technology giant.

And – under the headline “Apocalypse cow” – the Daily Star reports bovines are being bred “to curb their colossal fart output in a bid to save life on planet Earth”.