What the papers say – September 17

A variety of stories are making headlines, ranging from the new AUKUS pact between the US, UK and Australia, to holidays abroad and climate campaigners.

The Times leads with Prime Minister Boris Johnson being “challenged” over the new defence alliance and whether Britain could be “dragged into war with China”.

The Guardian also leads with the “international backlash” to the plans, writing the alliance could “provoke China and prompt conflict in the Pacific”, as does The Independent.

Priti Patel’s reaction to climate activists who have held motorway protests this week is on the front of The Daily Telegraph, the Home Secretary calling for police to take “decisive action” against the “completely unacceptable” actions.

The end of “hated” travel testing rules for those who have had two doses of vaccine leads the Daily Mail, and the Daily Express also carries the “green light for travel” on its front page.

The i leads with the UK Government planning to give the go-ahead to genetic engineering in UK farming, with farmers saying altered food could be on the shelves within five years.

The Daily Mirror features the latest on the legal case against the Duke of York.

Metro reports on the “race hate tweet hell” faced by a BBC Sport presenter who was told a slur he was sent was not against Twitter’s rules.

The Financial Times reports Chancellor Rishi Sunak will use the Budget to set out rules to “rein in government borrowing”.

And the Daily Star leads with “TV gobster” Piers Morgan talking about his storming off from the Good Morning Britain set after a row with weather presenter Alex Beresford over Harry and Meghan’s interview with Oprah Winfrey.