19 September 2022

What the papers say – September 19

By The Newsroom
19 September 2022

The mastheads are firmly focused on the Queen’s state funeral.

The Daily Telegraph, Daily Mirror, Daily Star, The Sun and Daily Express all carry a newly released photograph of Her Majesty, taken at Windsor Castle in May.

The Times reports King Charles has said he is “deeply touched” by the public support shown in mourning.

World leaders are flooding into London to attend the funeral, The Guardian says.

The moment is a “turning point” for Britain, according to The Independent.

Elsewhere, the i says Prime Minister Liz Truss has gone “for broke” in an economy “gamble”.

And the Financial Times says US technology listings have suffered their “longest drought” for 20 years.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Who is Cincinnatus and what did Boris Johnson’s reference to him in No 10 farewell speech mean?

news

Liz Truss becomes the new Prime Minister after audience with the Queen at Balmoral

news

Graham Potter ‘verbally agrees’ to become Chelsea’s new boss

news