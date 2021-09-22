What the papers say – September 22

A range of stories on Anglo-American relations feature on the front pages on Wednesday after Boris Johnson and Joe Biden met at the White House, while fears of a “cost of living crisis” are also covered.

The Times writes the UK will shift its focus away from Europe as it discusses plans to join a North American free-trade pact covering the US, Mexico and Canada.

The same story is featured on the front of the Daily Express, the paper calling the deal “colossal”.

The Guardian looks at the potential for a US-UK trade deal, reporting Britain’s hopes of the post-Brexit agreement “have all but evaporated” while the i says this is a “damaging setback for his vision of a post-Brexit Britain”.

The Independent leads with a picture of a third Russian charged over the Salisbury novichok attack, but its main story is a preview of Mr Johnson’s speech to the UN on climate change.

The Daily Telegraph writes France may look to offer up its seat on the UN Security Council as part of a push for a pan-European Union army.

The Financial Times writes the International Energy Agency has called on Russia to send more gas to Europe “to help alleviate the energy crisis”.

The Daily Mirror also leads on the energy crisis, warning millions of households are facing problems with rising inflation, an uplift in National Insurance contributions and higher bills.

The Daily Star also looks at the energy crisis, comparing the views of the Prime Minister and pig farmers and asking “Who’s telling porkies?”

The Daily Mail leads with the views of Home Secretary Priti Patel and Transport Secretary Grant Shapps on the “eco mob” who have “brought chaos to the M25”.

And Metro says one patient made 673 calls to their GP surgery before joining a queue for an appointment.