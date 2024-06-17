What to expect on the General Election campaign trail on Monday

Here is your guide to the main developments in the General Election campaign on Monday:

– It’s the economy, stupid

Rachel Reeves will highlight Labour’s plans to boost investment and set up a national wealth fund as she kicks off a week of campaigning on the economy.

The shadow chancellor will pledge to hold a global investment summit in the first 100 days of entering government when she hosts members of her British infrastructure council on Monday morning.

Bosses from Lloyds, Santander and M&G are among the group convened by Ms Reeves, who said a Labour government would “hit the ground running to show that Britain is open for business”.

It comes after she signalled Labour would seek closer trade ties with the EU, including closer alignment in the chemicals and veterinary sectors, and a better deal for financial services workers.

After the London meeting, she is expected to head to a southern England port with Sir Keir Starmer to promote their wealth fund plan.

Labour has pledged to invest £7.3 billion in the fund over the course of the next parliament if it wins the General Election to help create 650,000 new jobs.

– PM’s return

Rishi Sunak is returning to the campaign trail, heading to East Yorkshire, the East Midlands and East of England as opinion polls continue to show his party crashing to defeat.

His prime ministerial duties have kept him away from campaigning since he was at the G7 summit on Thursday and Friday, followed on Saturday by Trooping the Colour and a major international summit on Ukraine in Switzerland.

The Conservatives renewed their tax attacks on Labour, with Mr Sunak decrying his rivals’ pledges as a “con” and Energy Secretary Claire Coutinho claiming their energy policy would be a “triple whammy” for the UK.

The Tories said Labour’s ban on new oil and gas licences could lead to an estimated £4.5 billion in lost tax revenues over the next 10 years, though Sir Keir’s party dismissed this as “more desperate nonsense”.

– Farage draws up contract with voters

Nigel Farage is set to unveil Reform UK’s manifesto, which the party dubs a “contract” with voters, at 1pm in Merthyr Tydfil, Wales.

The party leader said he is “launching a crusade to defend British values” and that the location was chosen “because it shows everyone exactly what happens to a country when Labour is in charge”.

– Fuelling the countryside

The Liberal Democrats have proposed an expansion of fuel duty relief for rural motorists to 20 new areas, including Devon, Cornwall, Cumbria and Shropshire.

Sir Ed Davey, who is expected to promote the plan during a campaign visit to one of those places, said it would be “a real rescue plan to support rural communities struggling with outrageous pump prices”.

The party said the expansion, which would be the subject of a consultation to determine the new areas, would be funded by an additional £7 million-a-year by the end of the next parliament.

– North of the border

Scotland’s First Minister John Swinney is expected to say that the SNP is the only major party with a “truly left-of-centre manifesto” in a campaign speech in Stornoway ahead of the launch of the policy document this week.

Meanwhile, the Scottish Lib Dems are promising to “lift up Scottish education” as they pitch their offering on Monday.

Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar said that “momentum is with Scottish Labour” as his party’s election battle bus sets off from South Queensferry.

– Get tactical

The Best for Britain campaign group is set to publish its tactical voting recommendations for the General Election.