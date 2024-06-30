What to expect on the General Election campaign trail on Sunday

Here is your guide to the main developments in the General Election campaign on Sunday.

– The air war

The final Sunday of the campaign will see Rishi Sunak face the BBC’s Laura Kuenssberg for what could be the last time as Prime Minister, if the Tories’ dire opinion poll ratings are correct.

His appearance will give him the chance to throw some punches at Labour, building on his overnight warning that Sir Keir Starmer would cause “irreversible damage” within 100 days of coming to power.

His deputy Oliver Dowden will be on Sky News, where he is likely to face questions about reports he could be put in place as a caretaker Tory leader if Mr Sunak quits after a defeat in Thursday’s General Election.

Reform UK’s Nigel Farage will also be on Sky’s Sunday Morning With Trevor Phillips, where he is likely to come under pressure about the racism row within his party.

But he is boycotting the BBC, claiming that a Question Time audience on Friday was “rigged” against him – something the corporation has denied.

Labour’s national campaign co-ordinator Pat McFadden will be setting out his party’s message that it can “stop the chaos” – but only if people actually bother to vote.

Scotland’s First Minister John Swinney and Liberal Democrat deputy leader Daisy Cooper will also be on the airwaves.

– The ground offensive

Campaigning continues, with Lib Dem leader Sir Ed Davey expected to take part in more eye-catching stunts as he makes his way through Gloucestershire, Worcestershire and Oxfordshire on the latest leg of his fun-packed tour.

The Prime Minister will follow up his appearance on Sunday With Laura Kuenssberg by campaigning in London.

In Scotland, Mr Swinney is expected to follow up his morning TV appearance with a campaign event while Scottish Labour leader Anas Sarwar will also be campaigning.

– Rallying the troops

Mr Farage will address a gathering of 5,000 Reform UK supporters at Birmingham’s NEC, which he said would be “our biggest rally ever”.

Prime Minister Rishi Sunak takes a selfie during a visit to BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir (PA) ( PA Wire )