When will we see Kate in public again?

The public and royal watchers have been clamouring to know when the Princess of Wales will be back to official duties since having surgery in January.

Kate, 42, revealed she is undergoing treatment for cancer in an emotional video message on Friday and told others battling the disease “you are not alone”.

She said: “My work has always brought me a deep sense of joy and I look forward to being back when I am able, but for now I must focus on making a full recovery.”

A Kensington Palace spokesman said: “The Princess will return to official duties when she is cleared to do so by her medical team.

“She is in good spirits and is focused on making a full recovery.”

Kate was seen in public with her family on Christmas Day 2023, before undergoing surgery weeks later.

A Palace spokesman said: “Their Royal Highnesses understand the interest this update will generate and are grateful for the public support they have received throughout this period.

“Kensington Palace will provide information, when the time is right, and the princess is able to restart work and her duties.

“In the meantime, we would ask that the family’s privacy is respected.”

A running commentary on Kate’s health is not expected as she will need the time, space and privacy to fully recover.

It is expected that the Prince of Wales will carry out engagements when their children return to school after the Easter holidays.

It would be likely that Kensington Palace will only provide further updates on Kate’s plans to return to public events when the time is deemed appropriate.

Kate’s own views on whether she wants to attend events and if she feels able to, along with medical advice, would form part of the decision-making process.

It should also be expected that any initial public events will not necessarily signal a return to a regular public schedule.

Kensington Palace has said that Kate had major abdominal surgery in January and that surgery was successful.

At the time of surgery, it was thought that the condition was non-cancerous and no tests had confirmed the presence of cancer.

Post-operative tests found that cancer had been present and Kate has now begun a course of preventative chemotherapy.