Where is the worst place to live in Birmingham?

A street in Birmingham has been dubbed one of the grimmest in Britain following a decade-long issue with uncollected rubbish. Residents of various parts of the city shared their views on this problem and highlighted regions like Handsworth, Sparkhill, Sparkbrook and Alum Rock as particularly difficult. Northfield was described as unruly due to unengaged youths. While some believe that Birmingham City Council is making efforts in redeveloping and cleaning up areas, others feel more could be done to balance the economic challenges and worker disputes. Despite these issues, Birmingham was defended as a city with many wonderful areas.

Three traditional Bristol pubs, The Whitehall Tavern, The Long Bar, and The Mardyke, are thriving whilst others struggle, due to their low-cost approach. Run by Miranda White and Stuart Cox, these establishments keep prices cheap and maintain a timeless appeal. With pints priced under £3, they are among the cheapest in Bristol. The Long Bar has tapped into the student market, extending its opening hours. The owners believe their biggest competition is supermarkets selling cheap alcohol for home consumption. Despite economic challenges, they are passionate about keeping traditional pubs alive.

The Old Crow pub regulars in Henbury, a former rural village near Bristol, have expressed concern over rising pub prices. Once an escape for wealthy Bristolians, Henbury has seen rapid development and population growth, particularly after the Blitz. However, this has also led to socioeconomic challenges, with high rates of unemployment and antisocial behaviour. Despite these issues, the community spirit remains strong, with locals noting the supportive and familiar environment. The area's shops, open spaces, and community activities show a resilient and thriving community amidst challenges.

An audacious otter has been spotted on CCTV, pilfering over £100,000 worth of Koi Carp from the Grosvenor Pulford Hotel & Spa in Chester. The otter nabbed at least 50 of the pricey fish, valued around £2,000 each. The creature cunningly bypassed the electric fence – installed to deter herons – to access the four-star hotel's pond. The theft was not discovered until staff reviewed the security footage.

The Manchester Pride Festival 2023 continues with thousands participating across the city, including the annual parade on Saturday. This year's parade, themed "Queerly Beloved," commemorated the tenth anniversary of the marriage equality act. Participants, including performers and community group representatives, marched from Liverpool Road to Fairfield Street, concluding on the other side of the Gay Village's weekend-long celebration. Photos capturing the event's splendour were taken by photographer David Hurst.

A fatal incident occurred at Stockwell station on the Victoria line, leading to delays and a temporary station closure. Transport for London (TfL) reported the incident on X, formerly Twitter. Emergency services, including multiple ambulance crews, an advanced paramedic, an incident response officer and London's Air Ambulance were dispatched to the scene. The London Ambulance Service confirmed that one person was pronounced dead on the scene.

Birmingham Airport has advised passengers to check flight updates due to a technical fault impacting UK air traffic control systems. These issues could cause significant delays, with some passengers already stranded on planes. The airport is trying to gauge the effect of the failure on its flights. Loganair stated the failure affects UK-wide systems, potentially disrupting foreign and north-south flights. One passenger claimed UK airspace was closed, but the national air traffic controllers, NATS, clarified it was not, albeit with necessary traffic flow restrictions to ensure safety.

The second Páirc Festival in Kings Heath, Birmingham saw thousands in attendance. Highlights included performances by Van Morrison and a surprise appearance by Ronnie Wood of the Rolling Stones. Wood, whose wife is from Moseley, previously performed with Morrison at the Sandringham Estates. Blues and soul singer Chris Farlowe also graced the stage. Attendees enjoyed Irish music from a host of artists, including Mary Black, Derek Ryan and local favourites, The Father Teds and Bang On the Ear. An announcement of St Patrick's Day Parade's return to Birmingham next year was warmly received. Martin Fraser, the Irish Ambassador, was amongst the guests.

The Notting Hill Carnival 2023, marking its 55th year, has commenced in West London. Sunday's celebration is aimed at families and children, with Monday's party for adults. Featured are parades, food, and music from mas bands, steel bands, Brazilian tunes, live stages and sound systems. This year, the largest outdoor festival in Europe honours significant anniversaries, including 75 years since the HMT Empire Windrush docked in England and 50 years since sound systems were introduced to the carnival. Find stages, food, and entertainment from Ladbroke Grove to Westbourne Park. For more details, visit the official website.

Torrential rain on August 26 caused severe damage to multiple shops in Bristol, including Sainsbury’s and Lidl, forcing closures for repair. Water seeped through ceilings of several shops in Avonmeads Retail Park, affecting Ten Pin bowling alleys. The Lidl store saw significant damage with parts of the ceiling collapsing near self-service check-outs. Shoppers were evacuated, and nearby roads were also affected. While most roads cleared overnight, Sainsbury’s in Castle Court and Lidl in Avonmeads remain closed for damage cleanup.