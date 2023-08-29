Which London councils haven't declared a climate emergency yet?

Bexley, Bromley, and the City of London are criticised for not declaring a climate emergency, the only London authorities yet to do so. This follows Havering Council’s recent declaration. Two of those councils are among the five challenging the Ultra Low Emission Zone expansion. Extinction Rebellion commented on the authorities’ reluctance, labelling it as being on the “wrong side of history”. Bexley mentioned its 2022-2026 action plan for climate change, while the City of London Corporation emphasised its Climate Action Strategy to achieve net-zero carbon emissions by 2027 across all operations.

Numerous sites, famous and less so, in Bristol, are identified in this year's Heritage at Risk Register by Historic England, outlining the crucial health of some of England's historic landmarks. Some are set for repairs, while others are under threat from adjacent developments or simply being neglected. "As the danger of climate change increases, reusing and sensitively upgrading historic buildings and places becomes increasingly vital," said Duncan Wilson, Historic England's CEO. He further stressed that finding new uses for saved buildings and sites helps reduce high carbon emissions linked to demolishing and constructing new structures.

Over 7,700 Liverpool residents are at risk of flooding, with 3,557 in the highest risk category, says the Environment Agency. This represents less than 2% of the city's population, but concerns are mounting as climate change exacerbates flood risk. The Environment Agency highlights nearly five million people in the UK are at some risk from floodwaters. Last year, councils across England spent almost £1.7 billion on flood and coastal erosion defences, a 176% rise from 2010-11 to 2019-20. Climate campaigners demand more action from the Prime Minister to protect communities and infrastructure.

The Fire Brigades Union (FBU) has criticised the UK Government for its "complacency" over cuts to fire services, as the number of firefighters in Merseyside drops by almost 25% in the past decade. This comes amid warnings of further heatwaves, placing additional strain on fire services due to increased risk of wildfires. The FBU has also condemned a recent 2% pay offer, and Greenpeace highlighted the urgency for action on climate change. Despite the government's pledge to ensure fire services have necessary resources, the FBU asserts that services will struggle to cope with the escalating climate crisis.