11 February 2022

White House says Russia could invade Ukraine within the week

By The Newsroom
11 February 2022

The White House said that a Russian invasion of Ukraine could come within the week, possibly within the next two days, and urged Americans to leave the country now.

National security adviser Jake Sullivan said the US still did not know if Russian President Vladimir Putin had made a decision to invade, but that all the elements are now in place for a rapid incursion.

Russian President Vladimir Putin (Alexei Nikolsky, Sputnik, Kremlin Pool Photo via AP) (AP)

Russia says it has no plans to invade but wants the West to keep Ukraine and other former Soviet countries out of Nato.

It also wants Nato to refrain from deploying weapons there and to roll back alliance forces from Eastern Europe — demands flatly rejected by the West.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Spain scraps ban on unvaccinated UK children in time for half-term holidays

news

Former Prime Minister Sir John Major pulls no punches in excoriating attack on Boris Johnson over breaching lockdown laws

news

Full House star Bob Saget died from a head trauma after accidentally hitting it before going to bed, family reveal

world news