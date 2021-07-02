Who are the victims at the centre of the prosecution service’s decisions?

Northern Ireland’s Public Prosecution Service has announced that the cases against two former soldiers for Troubles murders, including two on Bloody Sunday, are to be halted.

The victims at the centre of Friday’s decisions are two men and a teenager.

James Wray was 22 years old and engaged to be married when he was shot dead during Bloody Sunday in Londonderry.

He had working in a bar and dancehall, and is remembered as outgoing.

On January 30 1972 he joined hundreds of people on a civil rights march after attending Mass.

He was shot in Glenfada Park while running for cover when soldiers opened fire in the area. He was shot across his body and in the back.

William McKinney, 27, had also been engaged to be married at the time of his death.

He was a printer at the Derry Journal newspaper in the city and a keen amateur photographer.

On January 30 1972 he had set out to film the civil rights march on a camera he had received for Christmas.

He was shot in Glenfada Park as he ran for cover.

Daniel Hegarty, 15, was shot dead six months later as he and his brother Christopher went out to watch Operation Motorman in Derry, a move by the Army to retake no-go areas of the city.

The two teenagers were described on July 31 1972 as keen to see a type of tank which the Army was rumoured to have brought over when they encountered a patrol of soldiers in the Creggan area.

Daniel is reported to have been shot twice in the head.