Who could replace Huw Edwards at the BBC?

Huw Edwards was the BBC’s flagship presenter who led the coverage of major political and royal events before he announced that he would resign from the corporation.

Several candidates have been touted as capable of stepping in to the high-profile broadcaster’s shoes after Edwards resigned amid allegations he paid a young person for sexually explicit photos.

The BBC News at Ten host has presented several royal events, including the late Queen’s death and her funeral in 2022 as well as the King’s coronation in May last year.

He also served as the lead presenter of BBC Election 2019, taking over from David Dimbleby, and the corporation has not yet announced their team for the forthcoming General Election.

Here is a round-up of who might fill Edwards’ role:

Clive Myrie

BBC newsreader Clive Myrie has been presenting the News At Ten for several years and has also hosted the corporation’s other shows including popular quiz show Mastermind.

Myrie also led the BBC Proms coverage last year following Edwards being off-air and is one of the round of rotating presenters on the News At Ten team.

Sophie Raworth

Sophie Raworth was the interim presenter of BBC One’s flagship Sunday morning programme following the departure of Andrew Marr from the BBC. The slot was then taken over by Laura Kuenssberg.

She is one of the main presenters of the BBC News At Six and Ten, which she has worked on since 2003.

Raworth has also been part of the election night coverage, Watchdog, Crimewatch and the Chelsea Flower Show and fronted Our Next Prime Minister when Liz Truss and Rishi Sunak competed for the top job at Number 10.

Fiona Bruce

Fiona Bruce took over from Dimbleby to lead the BBC’s flagship talk show Question Time in 2019 after he spent around 25 years at the helm.

She has also hosted BBC News At Six and News At Ten and is a former Crimewatch presenter as well as the lead presenter of Antiques Roadshow and Fake Or Fortune?.

Kirsty Wark

Last year, Newsnight’s longest-serving presenter Kirsty Wark said she would be departing the current affairs show after the General Election.

The Scottish broadcaster, who joined the show in 1993, has said she will continue to present BBC shows including The Reunion and Start The Week on Radio 4.

Victoria Derbyshire

The broadcaster has presented some of the BBC’s biggest programmes, including Newsnight and Panorama, and fronted her own current affairs show.

When plans to axe her self-titled BBC Two programme were leaked, the host said she was “absolutely devastated”.

She was introduced to a whole new audience when she competed on I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! in 2020.

Nicky Campbell

The first King’s Speech for more than 70 years was anchored by TV and radio presenter Nicky Campbell in November following Edwards being suspended from the BBC.

Campbell is a BBC Radio 5 Live presenter and has presented the corporation’s programmes Watchdog and Panorama as well as fronting the ITV documentary Manhunt: The Raul Moat Story.