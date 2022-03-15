Who has been hit by the latest round of UK sanctions against Russia?

The UK Government has announced a swathe of new sanctions against those close to the Kremlin, including politicians, oligarchs, propagandists, and companies.

A total of more than 370 individuals and entities were hit on Tuesday, according to the Foreign Office, bringing the total number of sanctions listed to more than 1,000 since the invasion of Ukraine began.

New rules brought in by the Economic Crime Act mean allow sanctions applied by allies to be quickly mirrored in the UK, before the Government later applies its own systems to the measures.

Individuals facing sanctions will have their assets in the UK frozen – meaning no UK citizen or company can do business with them – and they are also banned from travelling to or from the UK.

Here are some of those hit by the latest round of measures.

Mickhail Fridman is a shareholder in the firm that owns Holland and Barrett (PA Archive)

– Mickhail Fridman

The founder of Russia’s largest private bank, Alfa Bank and shareholder in investment firm LetterOne, which owns the health store Holland and Barrett in the UK and energy assets across Europe. His net worth is reported as an estimated £11.9 billion.

– German Khan

A business partner in both Alfa Bank and LetterOne. His net worth is reported as an estimated £7.8 billion.

– Petr Aven

Former President of Alfa Bank and co-founder of LetterOne. His net worth is reported an estimated £4 billion. The Tate severed its tie with Mr Aven following the implementation of sanctions by the US and EU.

– Alexey Mordaschov

Russia’s richest man, according to Forbes’ annual billionaires’ list. Mr Mordashov’s net worth is reported as an estimated £22.4 billion. He is a majority shareholder in steel company Severstal and resigned from the supervisory board of tourism operator, Tui, after he was hit by EU sanctions.

– Andrey Melnichenko

The founder of EuroChem Group. He has a reported estimated net worth of £13.7 billion. On Saturday, Italian police seized his 470-foot Sailing Yacht A at the northern port of Trieste.

– Viktor Vekselberg

Aluminium baron and owner of the Russian conglomerate Renova Group. His net worth is reported at an estimated £6.8 billion. Alongside Mr Aven, the Tate has cut ties with the oligarch.

– Alexander Ponomarenko

Chairman of the board of Sheremetyevo, the biggest airport in Russia. His estimated net worth is £2.22 billion.

– Dmitry Pumpyansky

Owner and chairman of steel pipes manufacturer and supplier OAO TMK. His firm has been a supplier to state-owned energy company Gazprom since 1998, according to Forbes. His net worth is estimated at £1.84 billion.

– Vadim Moshkovich

Former chairman of the board of directors of agro-industrial firm Rusagro who resigned last week after being hit by EU sanctions. His net worth is an estimated £1.84 billion.

Dmitry Medvedev (PA Archive)

– Dmitry Medvedev

Russian politician serving as deputy chairman of the Security Council of Russia since 2020. He was president between 2008 to 2012 and prime minister from 2012 to 2020. On March 1 he tweeted: “Don’t forget that in human history, economic wars quite often turned into real ones.”

– Mikhail Mishustin

A Russian politician and the current Prime Minister of Russia since January 2020. He was the head of the Federal Taxation Service from 2010-2020. He was formerly the President of the UFG Group (OFG Invest), one of Russia’s largest investment companies.

Defence Secretary Ben Wallace with his Russian counterpart Sergei Shoigu, during talks in Moscow last month. (PA Media)

– Sergei Shoigu

The General of the Army who also serves as Defence Minister. He met UK Defence Secretary Ben Wallace last month and assured him Russia was not going to invade Ukraine. He was previously appointed Governor of the Moscow Region.

– Dmitry Peskov

Putin’s press secretary and a Kremlin spokesperson. He has suggested Russians ashamed of their country’s actions in Ukraine are not real Russians.

– Maria Zakharova

Russian Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokesperson.