08 July 2024

Who is in Sir Keir Starmer’s Government?

08 July 2024

Here are the ministers who have been confirmed in office by Downing Street:

– The Cabinet

Prime Minister – Sir Keir Starmer

Deputy Prime Minister and Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Secretary – Angela Rayner

Chancellor of the Exchequer – Rachel Reeves

Home Secretary – Yvette Cooper

Foreign Secretary – David Lammy

Defence Secretary – John Healey

Justice Secretary – Shabana Mahmood

Science Secretary – Peter Kyle

Health Secretary – Wes Streeting

Environment Secretary – Steve Reed

Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster – Pat McFadden

Commons Leader – Lucy Powell

Lords Leader – Baroness Smith of Basildon

Business Secretary – Jonathan Reynolds

Energy Secretary – Ed Miliband

Work and Pensions Secretary – Liz Kendall

Education Secretary and Minister for Women and Equalities – Bridget Phillipson

Transport Secretary – Louise Haigh

Culture Secretary – Lisa Nandy

Northern Ireland Secretary – Hilary Benn

Scottish Secretary – Ian Murray

Welsh Secretary – Jo Stevens

Chief Whip – Sir Alan Campbell

Treasury Chief Secretary – Darren Jones

Paymaster General and Minister for the Cabinet Office – Nick Thomas-Symonds

Attorney General – Lord Richard Hermer

– Departmental ministers (with portfolios where confirmed)

– Cabinet OfficeEllie Reeves

– TreasuryLord Livermore – financial secretary

– Home OfficeDan JarvisDame Angela EagleDame Diana Johnson

– Foreign OfficeAnneliese Dodds – attends Cabinet as development ministerStephen Doughty

-DefenceLord CoakerMaria Eagle

– JusticeLord James Timpson – minister for prisons, parole and probationHeidi Alexander

– Science, Innovation and TechnologyLord Patrick Vallance – minister for scienceSir Chris Bryant (jointly with Department for Culture, Media and Sport)

– HealthKarin SmythStephen Kinnock

– Environment, Food and Rural AffairsDaniel Zeichner

–  Business and TradeDouglas Alexander

– Energy Security and Net ZeroSarah Jones (jointly with Department for Business and Trade)

– Work and PensionsAlison McGovernSir Stephen Timms

– EducationAnneliese Dodds – minister for women and equalitiesBaroness Jacqui SmithCatherine McKinnell

– TransportLord Hendy of Richmond Hill

– Levelling Up, Housing and CommunitiesJim McMahonMatthew Pennycook

 

