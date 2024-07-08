Who is in Sir Keir Starmer’s Government?
Here are the ministers who have been confirmed in office by Downing Street:
– The Cabinet
Prime Minister – Sir Keir Starmer
Deputy Prime Minister and Levelling Up, Housing and Communities Secretary – Angela Rayner
Chancellor of the Exchequer – Rachel Reeves
Home Secretary – Yvette Cooper
Foreign Secretary – David Lammy
Defence Secretary – John Healey
Justice Secretary – Shabana Mahmood
Science Secretary – Peter Kyle
Health Secretary – Wes Streeting
Environment Secretary – Steve Reed
Chancellor of the Duchy of Lancaster – Pat McFadden
Commons Leader – Lucy Powell
Lords Leader – Baroness Smith of Basildon
Business Secretary – Jonathan Reynolds
Energy Secretary – Ed Miliband
Work and Pensions Secretary – Liz Kendall
Education Secretary and Minister for Women and Equalities – Bridget Phillipson
Transport Secretary – Louise Haigh
Culture Secretary – Lisa Nandy
Northern Ireland Secretary – Hilary Benn
Scottish Secretary – Ian Murray
Welsh Secretary – Jo Stevens
Chief Whip – Sir Alan Campbell
Treasury Chief Secretary – Darren Jones
Paymaster General and Minister for the Cabinet Office – Nick Thomas-Symonds
Attorney General – Lord Richard Hermer
– Departmental ministers (with portfolios where confirmed)
– Cabinet OfficeEllie Reeves
– TreasuryLord Livermore – financial secretary
– Home OfficeDan JarvisDame Angela EagleDame Diana Johnson
– Foreign OfficeAnneliese Dodds – attends Cabinet as development ministerStephen Doughty
-DefenceLord CoakerMaria Eagle
– JusticeLord James Timpson – minister for prisons, parole and probationHeidi Alexander
– Science, Innovation and TechnologyLord Patrick Vallance – minister for scienceSir Chris Bryant (jointly with Department for Culture, Media and Sport)
– HealthKarin SmythStephen Kinnock
– Environment, Food and Rural AffairsDaniel Zeichner
– Business and TradeDouglas Alexander
– Energy Security and Net ZeroSarah Jones (jointly with Department for Business and Trade)
– Work and PensionsAlison McGovernSir Stephen Timms
– EducationAnneliese Dodds – minister for women and equalitiesBaroness Jacqui SmithCatherine McKinnell
– TransportLord Hendy of Richmond Hill
– Levelling Up, Housing and CommunitiesJim McMahonMatthew Pennycook
