Who is Vicky Flind, wife of the BBC presenter finally named as Huw Edwards

Huw Edwards, the renowned BBC News presenter, is a familiar face on our TV screens who, tonight, has been named by his wife as the person at the centre of the '£35k sex pictures scandal'.

He has been gracing our television screens for decades, delivering insightful coverage and stories from around the world with his trademark authority. But until today, she has maintained a relatively low profile. So, who is Vicky Flind?

Born in Guildford, Surrey, Flind, much like her husband, has worked her way up in the BBC, establishing a respected career of her own in journalism.

The couple met while both were working at the BBC in the 1980s. They married in 1991 and share five children.

Flind began her career at the BBC as a newsroom assistant. Demonstrating talent early in her career, she swiftly progressed through the ranks and later moved onto become a TV producer. During her tenure she has held several key roles, including editor for 'This Week', the political review programme hosted by Andrew Neil, as well as working on ITV's Peston. She was also responsible for producing live coverage of significant events such as Royal weddings and the London Olympics in 2012.

Known for her meticulous attention to detail and a clear sense of professionalism, Flind has earned accolades for the manner in which she handles the pressure of live events, including General Elections, while juggling her high-pressure job with motherhood.

Edwards and Flind are fiercely private about their personal lives and have, until now, managed to maintain a low-profile despite their high-profile jobs.