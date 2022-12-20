Who were the 11 victims of the Shoreham Airshow disaster?

(Handouts/PA)
A coroner has ruled that the 11 men who died after a plane performing at the Shoreham Airshow crashed on to a dual carriageway were unlawfully killed.

None of the victims were formally attending the air show on August 22 2015 – some were spectating from the side of the A27, and others were driving by in their cars or were cyclists waiting to cross the road.

The victims were:

– Wedding chauffeur Maurice Abrahams, 76, who was driving a Daimler to collect a bride in Worthing. His death was “rapid” and his car was knocked to the other side of the road in flames, the court heard.

– Tony Brightwell, 53, who had travelled by bike to watch the air show.

– Matthew Grimstone and Jacob Schilt, both 23, died in a Vauxhall while they were on their way to play football in Worthing.

– Matt Jones, 24, was giving Daniele Polito, 23, a lift in a BMW. The colleagues had been on a construction job in Shoreham.

– Graham Mallinson, 72, had driven to the air show and was standing beside the A27 because he wanted to photograph one of the last flights of the Vulcan bomber.

– Mark Reeves, 53, was on a Honda Hornet motorbike and had been standing at the side of the road to watch the show.

– Cyclists Dylan Archer, 42, and Richard Smith, 26, were on their way to meet friends on the South Downs.

– Mark Trussler, 54, had gone to watch the air show on a Suzuki motorbike and was standing next to the road.

