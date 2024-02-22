Wife of horror crash victim says ‘everyone who knew him loved him’

The wife of a man who died in a multi-vehicle crash in Birmingham has paid tribute to him as someone who “went above and beyond for his family and friends”.

Hizar Hanif, 31, a passenger in a stationary car, was pronounced dead at the scene after an Audi crashed into several other vehicles on Soho Road, Handsworth, on Sunday.

In a statement issued through police on Thursday, his wife, and mother of his young son, said: “Hizar was the most driven and passionate person I knew.

“He went above and beyond for his family and friends, everyone who knew him loved him.

“His smile will be greatly missed, the way it lit his face and made his eyes sparkle.

“His cute little laugh and the way he made me feel safe and loved, Hizar was truly one of a kind.

“He accomplished so much in the little time he was given and made the most of life.

“We travelled the world and we created memories, we laughed endlessly and mostly we lived.

“He had so many dreams so much more he wanted to accomplish but his chapter sadly came to an end.

“He is survived by his distraught son who will make daddy proud.

“I’m writing this while I am clutching his Baccarat smelling hoody and praying I never forget his voice or his smell.

“It was a life well lived, hand on my heart I can truly say he will have had no regrets.”

A 25-year-old man who was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving has been released under investigation while inquiries continue.

A woman who was taken to hospital to be treated for her injuries remains in a serious condition.

In a statement on Monday, mayor of the West Midlands, Andy Street, described footage of the crash circulated on social media as “horrific” and said dangerous driving was a “scourge on our society”.

Mr Street wrote: “We now know an innocent man has lost his life – yet another needless death in Birmingham because of dangerous driving.

“My thoughts are with the victim’s family and everyone affected in the community by this tragedy.”