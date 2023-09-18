18 September 2023

Wild black bear captured in Florida’s Walt Disney World

By The Newsroom
18 September 2023

A wild black bear managed to be the star of its own show on Monday at Walt Disney World in Florida.

The presence of the black bear in a tree in the Magic Kingdom delayed the opening of three lands on Monday morning — Frontierland, Liberty Square and Adventureland.

Staffers with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission were at the park, attempting to capture and relocate the bear, Disney World said in a statement. The bear was eventually captured on Monday afternoon.

The bear was likely to have been in search of food as it looks to pack on fat reserves for the winter, the wildlife commission said in a statement.

“In most cases, it is best for bears to be given space and to move along on their own, but given this situation, staff are working on capturing and relocating the bear,” the wildlife commission said.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Russell Brand jokes about raping a woman in resurfaced podcast interview

news

Paedophile former football coach Barry Bennell dies in prison

football

No 10 reveals measures to be implemented for ban on American XL bully dogs

news