William and Kate join children for gardening session in Edinburgh park

Duchess of Cambridge
Duchess of Cambridge (PA Wire)
By The Newsroom
11:25am, Thu 27 May 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge have joined gardening sessions for young people benefitting from one of Edinburgh’s green spaces.

William and Kate helped nursery school children scatter plant seeds that will attract butterflies during a visit to the 125-year-old Starbank Park.

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (PA Wire)

They also met teenagers working towards their Duke of Edinburgh’s bronze award who were planting sunflowers.

Starbank Park is run by the City of Edinburgh Council and protected by Fields in Trust which has William as its president, a role previously held by his grandfather the Duke of Edinburgh.

The couple heard about the trust’s Green Space Index, an annual barometer of green space provision and distribution across the UK, and chatted to volunteers and families about the importance of the park to the local community.

Duke and Duchess of Cambridge (PA Wire)

The index identifies the provision of green spaces and this year’s report found more than 2.77 million people live further than a 10-minute walk from a local park or green space, and only 6% of all parks and green spaces are protected in perpetuity.

City of Edinburgh Council has used the index to ensure almost all of its residents are within a 10-minute walk of a protected park or green space.

Sign up to our newsletter

Royal

Cambridge

PA