27 April 2023

William and Kate to visit Welsh rugby club with mountain rescue team

By The Newsroom
27 April 2023

The Prince and Princess of Wales will socialise with mountain rescue climbers at a rugby club during their trip to the South Wales Valleys on Thursday.

William and Kate are to head to the Central Beacons Mountain Rescue Team headquarters in Merthyr Tydfil before socialising with climbers and community members at the nearby Dowlais Rugby Club.

The volunteer-run organisation, which covers the central area of the Bannau Brycheiniog National Park including Pen y Fan, is celebrating its 60th birthday.

The club, which is a feeder club to Cardiff Blues, is a popular spot for the climbers to socialise and relax when they are off duty.

At the club, they will get a chance to speak to individual volunteers, the organisation’s supporters and members of the local community.

After spending some time inside they will meet more members of the public outside.

Prior to becoming a senior royal at the age of 35, William had a career as an RAF search and rescue pilot.

He also worked as a pilot for the East Anglian Air Ambulance.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Camilla cracks ‘No nul points’ gag with UK’s Eurovision entry Mae Muller

world news

British nationals face dangerous journeys to Sudan evacuation site

world news

Tabloids tried to ruin every relationship I ever had, Prince Harry court papers reveal

world news