William and Kate to visit West Midlands to mark Mental Health Awareness Week

The Duchess of Cambridge has spoken about her wish to “break the stigma” around mental health as a week-long campaign to raise awareness about the issue began.

In a video posted on her YouTube channel, Kate said there was “no shame” in talking about the subject as she chatted to a student about how changes brought about by the pandemic was affecting young people.

The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge are marking Mental Health Awareness Week, which runs until Sunday, by visiting the West Midlands on Thursday to highlight the work of local organisations that support children and young people, in many cases using nature.

On Friday the couple will again take part in the annual Mental Health Minute – a special message broadcast by a host of famous faces to more than 20 million listeners across 500 radio stations.

The YouTube video featured Kate in conversation with Niaz Maleknia, whose photograph of her student daughter Romy was selected for the final 100 pictures of the duchess’ Hold Still project to document life during the pandemic.

Asked by the duchess how young people were “managing with all this change” Romy said some had struggled with their mental health during the pandemic but were prepared to talk about their problems.

She said: “I think people have become more open about it because it’s so common now that people have struggled with it, and it’s natural to struggle with it in these circumstances.”

Kate replied: “Absolutely, because everyone’s experienced something together in a way, so there’s no shame in talking about it.

“And that’s what we’ve been really keen to do, is break that stigma and try to start conversations around mental health which is great to hear that people are being a lot more open about it.”