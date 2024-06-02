William pays tribute to ‘legend of Rugby League’ and MND campaigner Rob Burrow

The Prince of Wales has paid tribute to “legend of Rugby League” Rob Burrow after his death died aged 41 following a lengthy battle with motor neurone disease.

The MND Association said Burrow was a “passionate advocate” for people with the “brutal” disease and “inspired support from so many”, with William adding that the former England international had a “huge heart”.

In a personally signed message on X, William said: “He taught us, ‘in a world full of adversity, we must dare to dream.’ Catherine and I send our love to Lindsey, Jackson, Maya and Macy.”

In January, William surprised Burrow and his former teammate Kevin Sinfield by making them CBEs during a visit to Headingley Stadium in Leeds.

The Prince of Wales paid tribute to the pair’s “phenomenal” efforts in raising funds and awareness of motor neurone disease.

Burrow spent his entire rugby league career with Leeds Rhinos and helped them win eight Super League titles, and represented Great Britain.

After being diagnosed with motor neurone disease two years after retiring in 2017, the MND Association said Burrow “used every opportunity to raise awareness of the disease”.

Burrow, a patron of the MND Association, helped raise millions to build a new care centre for motor neurone disease patients alongside former teammate Sinfield.

Leeds Hospitals Charity said Burrow “bravely shared his personal story with us all” and “showed us how to live life to the fullest in the face of adversity”.

It added that it had raised £5.8 million to build a specialist centre for people living with motor neurone disease and their families “thanks to Rob’s dedication and support”.

Before being made a CBE, Burrow was made an MBE in the 2021 New Year’s Honours for his contribution to rugby league and for raising awareness of motor neurone disease.

In a statement on Sunday, the MND Association said: “It is with great sadness that the MND Association has learnt of the death of our patron Rob Burrow CBE, four and a half years after his diagnosis of motor neurone disease.

“Our thoughts today are with Rob’s wife Lindsey, children Macy, Maya and Jackson, family and friends and the rugby community.

“Rob, who played at number 7 for Leeds Rhinos, lived with this brutal disease in the public eye after choosing to announce his diagnosis shortly before Christmas 2019.

“He remained a consistent and passionate advocate for people with MND – he became the first person to use a communications aid to read a bedtime story on CBeebies.

“And he joined the United To End MND coalition which successfully campaigned for a £50 million Government investment in targeted MND research.

“In doing so much, he inspired support from so many.”

Burrow’s former team Leeds Rhinos said in a statement: “It is with deep sadness that we announce the death of our beloved son, husband, father, brother and friend.

“Rob has always been a true inspiration throughout his life whether that was on the rugby league field or during his battle with MND (motor neurone disease).

“He never allowed others to define what he could achieve and believed in his own ability to do more.

“For those who knew Rob throughout his life, his determination and spirit in the face of MND over the last four and a half years came as no surprise.

“Rob never accepted that he couldn’t do something. He just found his way of doing it better than anyone else.

“He will continue to inspire us all every day. In a world full of adversity. We must dare to dream.”

In a statement, the chief executive of Leeds Hospitals Charity Esther Wakeman said: “We are heartbroken to hear that our Patron, Rob Burrow, has sadly died.

“Rob was an inspiration, not only to the people of Yorkshire, but the entire nation, and across the world.

“Despite facing his own challenges, Rob was devoted to raising awareness and funds to help people living with motor neurone disease and their loved ones, until the end.

“Even when his own voice failed him, he gave a voice to the entire MND community giving people hope and spreading joy with his infectious smile and unwavering sense of humour.”