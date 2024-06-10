William visits England squad to wish them luck ahead of Euro 2024

The Prince of Wales has visited the England Men’s football team to wish them good luck ahead of the Euros.
William, president of the FA, travelled to St George’s Park, England’s national football centre in Burton upon Trent, on Monday, to meet the squad and head coach Gareth Southgate.
Heir to the throne William was there to present shirts to each of the 26 players selected for the Euro 2024 team and hear from Southgate about their preparations for the tournament.
The prince shook hands with Southgate, remarking how “in a few hours” the squad was “getting ready to go” and head to Germany.
England, who were beaten 1-0 by Iceland in their final warm-up friendly on Friday, are preparing for their Group C opener against Serbia on Sunday.
Jack Grealish, James Maddison and Harry Maguire were among those to be cut from England’s final squad.
Schoolchildren from across the Midlands were invited to St George’s Park to attend a festival of football featuring friendly fixtures, to mark England’s send-off.
The prince and Southgate were set to drop in to watch the matches and meet some of the youngsters taking part.
William is a passionate Aston Villa fan who often takes his son Prince George to see games.
The England Men’s team reached the final of Euro 2020 only to lose on penalties to Italy, while they were eliminated by France in the quarter-finals of the 2022 World Cup.
The Uefa Euro 2024 tournament begins in Germany on Friday.
