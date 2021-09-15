Williamson, Jenrick and Buckland out as Johnson reshuffles his Cabinet
14:45pm, Wed 15 Sep 2021
Gavin Williamson and Robert Jenrick have been sacked from their Cabinet roles as Boris Johnson used his reshuffle to oust the beleaguered frontbenchers.
Mr Williamson was first to depart on Wednesday afternoon, from his role as Education Secretary, before Robert Buckland exited as justice secretary and then Mr Jenrick from housing.
The Prime Minister was carrying out a long-awaited shake-up of his top team with plans to put in place a “strong and united” Cabinet following the turbulence of the coronavirus pandemic.