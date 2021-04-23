Witness accused of ‘fantastic untruths’ over T2 Trainspotting actor’s death

A witness who told police of plans to murder a T2 Trainspotting actor in the month before his death has been accused of speaking “fantastic untruths” to try and help officers.

Bradley Welsh, 48, was fatally shot at his flat in the west end of Edinburgh on April 17 2019.

Sean Orman, 30, has pleaded not guilty to all 15 charges against him, including murder, attempted murder, firearms and drugs offences, and is on trial at the High Court in Edinburgh.

Dean White previously told the court he had seen the accused at his brother Robert’s home in Duddingston Row with a man known as Peem, James Davidson, in March 2019.

The 49-year-old said the accused spoke about attacking a man and his son with a machete in the Oxgangs area for money.

It was heard Orman also claimed he was being paid £10,000 to “get” Mr Welsh with a shotgun.

On Friday, Mr White was repeatedly questioned by defence counsel Ian Duguid QC about his recollection of events and why they did not always match with his statements given to police.

The lawyer put it to Mr White that he was “not afraid of anything in this scenario” and had made up events about a Ford Kuga’s involvement in the incident to help police.

Mr Duguid said: “The reason you mentioned the Kuga is because police have apparently revealed information that there was a Kuga believed to be involved in Bradley Welsh’s murder.

“I would suggest it’s a fantasy, you are speaking fantastic untruths.”

The witness said: “No, I’m not fantasising, I’m telling the truth, the whole truth and nothing but the truth.”

He added: “I have been removed from my loving family I will never see again because of the statements I gave.

“I told police exactly what was going to happen, this guy would still be alive today.

“I have been removed and I can’t have any contact with my family today.

“If I wasn’t afraid, I would still be in Edinburgh.”

He then accused the lawyer of trying to confuse him over his version of events.

Mr Duguid explained he was not trying to confuse the witness but instead wanted to clarify the timeline of events.

The lawyer then put it to Mr White that other people, his brother and Mr Davidson, should be able to give the court evidence which corroborates his version of events.

Mr White said: “They won’t, because they’re not grasses.”

The court also heard Mr White had been smoking cannabis at the time of that meeting while also on prescription drugs and methadone to fight heroin addiction.

Orman is also accused of driving at speeds up to 123mph on the Edinburgh bypass on April 22 2019, where the limit is 70mph, and failing to stop for uniformed police officers.

He faces an accusation of having driven on the opposing side of the carriageway of Clovenstone Road “in excess of 92mph”, where the limit is 30mph.

Another charge alleges he drove without insurance and was in possession of the class A drug diamorphine and class C drug diazepam.

The trial, before judge Lord Beckett, continues.