Woburn Safari Park welcomes two new rhinos and bids farewell to one

Woburn Safari Park has announced the arrival of two new Southern White rhinos as it prepares to bid farewell to one “much loved” member of the herd.

Granville, a five-year-old male, arrived from West Midlands Safari Park on August 20 and Azeeza, a three-year-old female, arrived later the same day from Safari Zoo Cumbria.

Alongside the arrival of the two new rhinos, keepers are preparing to say goodbye to Granville’s aunt and a “much loved” member of the herd, Bonnie, as she embarks on a new adventure at West Midlands Safari Park, the Woburn Park said.

New rhino Granville is known for his friendly nature, curiosity and confidence and is expected to settle in well with the rest of the rhino herd, according to the safari park.

Born in 2021 to mother Ntombi and father Muzungu, Azeeza’s name means “strong, powerful, and dear” and she is known for a stubborn streak inherited from her mother.

Keeper Zack Turner said: “It’s always sad to see any of our animals go, especially Bonnie. She’s a great rhino to work with and has so much personality.

“Although it’s sad to see her go, the chance to hopefully have a breeding group of rhino, with the introduction of Granville, is something that excites us all.

“With white rhinos being a species that faces a lot of struggles out in the wild, breeding them here at Woburn would be a great step in the right direction for their conservation.”

To ensure a smooth transition for Bonnie, the safari park keepers have spent training time with her, making sure she feels comfortable and at ease for her journey, the park said.

The process has involved using the crate as a tunnel between the house and the sand yard, which has helped her become familiar and comfortable with the crate in the weeks leading up to the move.

Keepers hope the new arrivals will breed, as Southern White rhinos are classified as ‘Near Threatened’ due to ongoing poaching and habitat loss out in the wild.