Woman, 36, charged with stab murder of teenage boy

Metropolitan Police officers (PA Archive)
By UK Newsroom
14:13pm, Wed 14 Apr 2021
A 36-year-old woman has been charged with the murder of a teenage boy who was stabbed to death in south-east London.

Levi Ernest-Morrison, 17, died after he was attacked with a knife in Sydenham on Saturday.

Police officers were called to the junction of Hazel Grove and Sydenham Road at around 7.20pm after reports that someone had suffered stab wounds.

Nichola Leighton, 36, of Lockwood Close, Sydenham will appear at Bromley Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday accused of his murder.

Police say they are continuing to investigate Levi’s death.

Anyone with information can call police on 101 quoting the reference CAD6072/10APR, or to remain anonymous contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555111 or online.

Police

Stabbing