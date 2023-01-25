The owner of the scooter was found unresponsive in a Tesco car park on Stratford Road, and he later died in hospital (PA)
25 January 2023

Woman, 40, charged with mobility scooter robbery in Stroud

By The Newsroom
25 January 2023

A woman has been charged with robbing a man of his mobility scooter in Stroud, Gloucestershire Police said.

Officers were called to a Tesco car park on Stratford Road at around 6am on Sunday, after reports that a man in his 60s had been found unresponsive, and he died in Gloucestershire Royal Hospital later that day.

The four-wheeled scooter was later found abandoned by a member of the public on Bisley Old Road.

On Wednesday evening, the force said: “Kimberley Ann Hawkins, 40 and of no fixed address, has been charged with robbing a man aged in his 60s of a motorised mobility scooter in the area of Stratford Road on January 22.

“She has been remanded in police custody ahead of an appearance at Cheltenham Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.”

Police said that a post-mortem examination returned inconclusive results about the cause of the man’s death, and an investigation into his death is ongoing.

The force added that the man has yet to be formally identified.

