Woman, 43, dies after house fire in Dudley

The scene in Beacon Lane, Sedgley
The scene in Beacon Lane, Sedgley (PA Media)
By The Newsroom
13:10pm, Sun 09 May 2021
A 43-year-old woman has died and a 16-year-old girl is seriously injured after a house fire in Dudley.

West Midlands Police said officers were called to a house fire on Beacon Road, Sedgley at around 3.45pm on Saturday.

Despite the efforts of emergency services, the woman was declared dead at the scene.

The teenage girl remains in hospital with serious injuries.

Sedgley fire scene (PA Wire)

A 49-year-old man was taken to hospital but was released a short while later after being checked over, the force said.

The circumstances surrounding the fire are being investigated by police.

Detective Inspector Carla Thompson said: “We are working closely with the fire service to determine what happened. I would urge anyone with information to get in touch.

“Our thoughts are with the family of the woman at this difficult time, who are being supported by specialist officers.”

