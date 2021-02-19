Woman, 61, killed in house collapse named

The remains of the property in Ramsbottom, Bury (Peter Byrne/PA)
By The Newsroom
15:20pm, Fri 19 Feb 2021
A 61-year-old woman who died in a house collapse has been named locally as Hazel Wilcock.

Ms Wilcock’s body was found after emergency services were called to reports of an explosion in the village of Summerseat in Ramsbottom Bury, just before 9.30pm on Wednesday.

Three people were treated at the scene for minor injuries and a woman and child were taken to hospital but later discharged, police said.

Investigations continue into the cause of the collapse which destroyed the second to end house in a terraced row and led to the initial evacuation of 30 surrounding homes.

The scene in Ramsbottom, Bury, Greater Manchester, where the body of a woman has been found after a house collapsed (Peter Byrne/PA) (PA Wire)

Police the fire service, Cadent gas and local authorities are involved in the probe.

On Thursday, Chief Inspector Jamie Collins, of Greater Manchester Police, said: “We are keeping an open mind in regards to the circumstances of this incident and inquiries are ongoing.”

Watch manager Steve Wilcock, from Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service, said crews would remain in the area as they were being “cautious” about potential risks to other properties.

