Woman, 68, killed in Essex dog attack named by police

A woman who died in a dog attack in Essex has been named by police as 68-year-old Esther Martin.

Essex Police said officers were called to Hillman Avenue in Jaywick on Saturday afternoon and arrived “within minutes” but Ms Martin was found dead at the scene.

A 39-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of dangerous dog offences and Chief Superintendent Glen Pavelin said he had a “familial” relationship with the victim.

According to reports, the incident is thought to have involved two XL Bully type dogs but the force declined to confirm the breed.

The suspect remains in custody being questioned while the two dogs were destroyed.

Mr Pavelin said: “I want to express my condolences to her family and friends, and we’ve got specially trained officers supporting them.”

