04 January 2024

Woman, 87, dies after car hits tree reported fallen 90 minutes earlier

By The Newsroom
04 January 2024

An elderly woman driver has died after hitting a fallen tree which had been reported fallen to police about 90 minutes earlier as Storm Henk battered the country.

The 87-year-old, who has not been named, was in a red Smart Forfour when she collided with it near Crays Pond, Oxfordshire, at about 5.25pm on Tuesday.

Thames Valley Police has referred itself to the Independent Office for Police Conduct (IOPC) as the fallen tree was one of a number of similar reports received approximately an hour-and-a-half before the collision.

The woman’s next of kin are aware and are being supported by specially trained officers. No arrests have been made.

Sergeant Dominic Mahon, of the serious collision investigation unit, said: “Sadly, a woman has died following this collision and our thoughts are with her loved ones.

“We would like to appeal for anyone that witnessed the collision, or saw the car prior to it, to contact us.

“We would also ask any drivers with a dash-camera who were in the area at the time to check their recordings and let us know if it has captured anything that could help our investigation.”

An IOPC spokesperson said: “According to the referral, officers had earlier reported that a tree had brought down power lines at the same location.

“We will be assessing the referral to determine whether any further action is required from us.”

