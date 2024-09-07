07 September 2024

Woman and dog die near Herne Bay after collision with taxi

A woman in her 60s and her dog have both died following a collision with a taxi while out walking in Kent.

Officers were called to a report of a collision on the A2990 Old Thanet Way between the Chestfield and Greenhill roundabouts at around 8.30pm on Friday, Kent Police said.

A black taxi was travelling towards Herne Bay when it collided with a pedestrian and a dog.

Police attended along with South East Coast Ambulance Service and the woman and dog died at the scene, the force said.

The woman’s next of kin has been informed.

Force investigators are looking into the circumstances of the incident and have urged witnesses who have not yet spoken to police to come forward.

Anyone who saw what happened, or who may have footage of the collision should call 01622 798538, quoting reference RY/SS/095/24. You can also email [email protected].

