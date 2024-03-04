04 March 2024

Woman arrested after girl, 10, discovered dead in Sandwell

By The Newsroom
04 March 2024

A woman has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a 10-year-old girl was discovered dead in Sandwell, West Midlands Police said.

Officers found the child with injuries at an address in Robin Close, Rowley Regis, at around 12.10pm on Monday.

She was confirmed dead at the scene.

A 33-year-old woman, understood by police to be known to the girl, was arrested and taken into custody for questioning.

Detective Inspector Dan Jarratt said: “A young girl has tragically lost her life and our thoughts are with her loved ones and all those impacted by this terrible passing.

“We know how shocking and distressing this will be for the community and we’ll continue to have a police presence and offer our support in the area over the coming days.

“A suspect has been arrested and detectives are fully investigating the circumstances around this sad death.”

