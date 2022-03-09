Woman arrested in connection with 2008 murder of Norwegian student freed on bail

A woman arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender in connection with the 2008 murder of a Norwegian student has been released on bail.

The suspect, aged in her 60s, was held by Metropolitan Police officers yesterday in Westminster, central London, in an apparent breakthrough in the investigation into the death of Martine Vik Magnussen.

Ms Magnussen, 23, was found dead among rubble in a basement in Great Portland Street, Westminster, central London, after a night out with friends celebrating finishing their end-of-term exams.

The prime suspect for her rape and murder is Farouk Abdulhak, the son of a billionaire who fled to Yemen in the hours after her death and has refused to return to the UK.

Farouk Abdulhak, who is suspected of the rape and murder of Ms Magnussen (Metropolitan Police/PA) (PA Media)

Ms Magnussen was seen leaving the Maddox nightclub in Mayfair with Abdulhak on the night of her death, and her body was found in the basement of the building where he was living.

Detective Chief Inspector Jim Eastwood said: “Farouk Abdulhak should be aware that this matter has not, and will not, go away.

“My team and I will continue to seek justice and use all opportunities available to pursue him and bring him back to the UK. His status as a wanted man will remain and we will not cease in our efforts to get justice for Martine’s family.

“I’m appealing to Farouk Abdulhak directly: Come back to the UK. Come back to face justice.”

Ms Magnussen’s father, Odd Petter Magnussen, has campaigned for justice for more than 10 years and fought to keep the case in the public eye.

Anyone with information can contact police on 020 8358 0300 or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.