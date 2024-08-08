08 August 2024

Woman arrested in ‘missing ashes’ probe into funeral directors

By The Newsroom
08 August 2024

A woman has been arrested as part of an investigation into a former funeral directors in the Glasgow and Dumbarton areas.

Operation Koine, launched on May 5, is a police investigation into alleged missing ashes and financial misconduct at A Milne Independent Funeral Directors.

The 37-year-old was released pending further inquiries, police said.

Police Scotland are asking anyone with information that could assist their ongoing investigation to contact them through 101 quoting reference 1289 of May 2, or to use the dedicated email address [email protected].

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Bingo couple who joined Hartlepool riots each jailed for 26 months

news

51-year-old thug jailed for two-and-a-half years for role in Plymouth riots

news

Chemical substances found at home of Taylor Swift concerts attack plot suspect

world news