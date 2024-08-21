21 August 2024

Woman arrested in probe into Belfast disorder

By The Newsroom
A woman has been arrested by police investigating disorder linked with anti-immigration protests in Belfast.

The 42-year-old has been charged with disorderly behaviour and two counts of obstructing traffic in a public place.

She is due to appear before Belfast Magistrates’ Court on September 17.

“As is usual procedure all charges will be reviewed by the PPS,” a police spokesperson added.

Some 42 people have now been arrested by officers investigating rioting earlier this month which came after anti-immigration protests.

There have been 33 people charged in the same investigation.

