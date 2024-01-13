Woman charged after car involved in incident at Pro-Palestine demonstration
A 70-year-old woman has been charged with a driving offence after a car collided with a small number of people during a pro-Palestine demonstration in Edinburgh.
Police Scotland said it had received reports of minor injuries, but no-one needed medical attention.
Photographs on social media showed a black Seat Leon surrounded by protesters and police officers on The Mound in the city centre on Saturday afternoon.
A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “Around 2.30pm on Saturday, we were made aware of a road crash involving a car and a small number of pedestrians in Ramsay Lane, Edinburgh.
“Officers received reports of minor injuries from pedestrians, but no medical attention was required.
“A 70-year-old woman has been arrested and charged in connection with a driving offence.
“A report will be sent to the Procurator Fiscal.”
The demonstration was one of several pro-Palestine protests taking place across the UK and Ireland on Saturday, including in London and Dublin.
Organisers of the Edinburgh demonstration said “several thousand” people attended.
