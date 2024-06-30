30 June 2024

Woman charged over video ‘showing prison officer having sex with inmate in cell’

By The Newsroom
30 June 2024

A woman is to appear in court after a video was shared on social media allegedly showing a prison officer having sex with an inmate in a cell.

Linda De Sousa Abreu, 30, of Fulham, south-west London, has been charged with misconduct in public office, the Metropolitan Police said.

She is in custody and will appear at Uxbridge Magistrates’ Court on Monday.

A police investigation was launched on Friday after officers were made aware of a video said to have been filmed inside HMP Wandsworth.

The video is said to have been filmed inside HMP Wandsworth (PA) (PA Archive)

